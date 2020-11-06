Things are starting to slow down on the music front as we get deeper into November, but there are still some new releases worth listening to this week. Mike Will Made-It teamed up with Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again for their club banger, “What That Speed Bout.” ATL’s 2 Chainz and Mulatto collided on the workout anthem “Quarantine Thick,” and 42 Dugg is back with “Free Woo.” This week’s list also includes new releases from NAV, Wheezy, 24KGoldn, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify to stay updated on the latest music drops here.