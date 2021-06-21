Rising UK talent BERWYN has released his highly-anticipated second project, TAPE 2 / FOMALHAUT, the follow-up to last year’s acclaimed DEMOTAPE / VEGA.

Heart-on-sleeve lead single “Rubber Bands”, which dropped in May, saw the Romford-raised rapper-singer soulfully croon over a stripped-back Fred Again production, giving us a fine taste of what was to come. Notably, the tape also features self-produced standout “Full Moon Freestyle”, which shows off BERWYN’s impeccable rapping ability over light drum patterns and textured melodies.

Speaking about the tape, BERWYN said: “Fomalhaut is a single star that appears in a part of the sky that’s largely empty of bright stars. For this reason, in sky lore, Fomalhaut is often called the Lonely One or Solitary One. TAPE 2 / FOMALHAUT is a room with many corners. That room is called loneliness, and the corners are all the lonely places you can find yourself in life, even the unexpected ones, made up from many factors that can all contribute to that loneliness.”