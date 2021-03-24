The video for “No Sense,” a new Baby Keem joint that first arrived earlier this month, is out now.

The track itself is produced by Keem and Jahaan Sweet, whose previous credits include tracks with Jay-Z and Drake, among others. The song followed last year’s “Hooligan” and “Sons & Critics Freestyle” and is set to appear on Keem’s upcoming new project, his first full-length since 2019’s Die for My Bitch.

The “No Sense” single was released via a partnership between Columbia and pgLang, the latter of which is a fairly mystery-laden entity founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free. pgLang is described as “an at-service company” for creatives, and has—since its first unveiling to the world back in March 2020—been mad the subject of a great deal of speculation by Kendrick fans.

“In this overstimulated time, we are focused on cultivating raw expression from grassroots partnerships,” Free, formerly of Top Dawg Entertainment, said last year of pgLang’s focus.

Back in November, Keem was named among the 20 best rappers currently in their 20s by Complex. And in an interview with Complex’s Shawn Setaro that arrived amid the Die for My Bitch rollout, Keem reflected on when he first fell in love with music and looked ahead at what he hopes to accomplish in the years ahead.

“My whole life was just music,” Keem said at the time. “I knew I was going to rap, but I never knew when. I never knew when I would have the voice.”

Watch the new video for Keem’s “No Sense,” directed by Savannah Setten and edited by Neal Farmer, up top.