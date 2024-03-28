Travis Scott Asks to Be Dismissed From Astroworld Legal Action, Says Safety and Security Not 'Job' of Artists

Travis Scott wants to be removed from lawsuits over the 2021 edition of his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

As first reported by Billboard’s Bill Donahue on Thursday, Scott’s legal team is asking for the Utopia artist to be dismissed from legal action related to the fatal crowd crush incident, as it’s not the "job" of any artist to be in charge of safety or security at their live performances.

"Like any other adrenaline-inducing diversion, music festivals must balance exhilaration with safety and security—but that balance is not the job of performing artists, even those involved in promoting and marketing performances," one of Scott’s lawyers said in the newly reported filing.

An early May start date for the first Astroworld Festival-related trial has been set. Previously, Drake and Apple were reported to have requested their own dismissals from such legal action.

10 people ultimately died in connection with the crowd crush during Scott's set at the 2021 edition of Astroworld. Two years later, a grand jury in Texas declined to indict Scott and several other co-defendants.

In a statement at the time, a lawyer for Scott said this decision was in line with "investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators and contractors – not performers."

Settlements in two Astroworld Festival lawsuits were announced back in 2022, though the exact terms of the agreements were not publicly disclosed.