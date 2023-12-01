Lenny Kravitz Says Black Media Outlets Don’t Celebrate Him, Name Checks ‘The Source’ and BET

Lenny Kravitz spoke candidly in a new interview about how he sees his relationship with Black entertainment and media outlets.

During a recently published conversation with Madison Vain for Esquire, Kravitz said he has “reintroduced many Black art forms” throughout his decades-long career.

“To this day, I have not been invited to a BET thing or a Source Awards thing,” Kravitz told Vain. “And it’s like, here is a Black artist who has reintroduced many Black art forms, who has broken down barriers—just like those that came before me broke down. That is positive. And they don’t have anything to say about it?”