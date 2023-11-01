G Herbo Alleges He’s Owed $40 Million After 'Unfair and One-Sided Deals' With Ex-Manager and Label

G Herbo is taking legal action against his former manager and label, alleging he’s owed tens of millions of dollars after years of “unfair and one-sided deals.”

As first reported by AllHipHop, Herbo alleges he’s owed a total of $40 million (broken down as $20 million for alleged defamation and another $20 million for alleged fiduciary duty failure) in connection with his years spent as a client of former manager and Machine Entertainment co-founder Joseph “JB” Bowden.

Meanwhile, Machine alleges Herbo owes them more than $8 million, a figure Herbo has disputed in detail. According to Herbo's legal team, his “lack of knowledge” about the music industry was taken advantage of starting when he was still a minor. In short, Bowden is accused of having “ensured that [G Herbo] would have no access” to the money he earned. Through his practices, it’s further alleged, Bowden had designs on making sure Herbo was “forever indebted” to him and the label.

Herbo wants to hold the defendants to a release agreement from August of this year, which he claims Bowden and company have tried to get out of by making allegations of being “threatened with guns and violence." Per Herbo's lawyer, these allegations are “outright lies."

Complex has reached out to a rep for G Herbo for comment, as well as to his lawyer. This story may be updated.

As you may recall, Herbo previously opened up about this label and management situation in a video shared to Instagram earlier this year.

“All artists, young artists, you gotta stand your ground with what’s right," Herbo said in the clip, originally shared back in September. "I’m blessed to be able to do this, to have the resources to be able to still provide for myself and my family and go to war in this way—the right way, the legal way, the righteous way—and win."

G Herbo recently joined SheedTs on an updated version of the track "Remember," featuring a video helmed by Diesel Films.