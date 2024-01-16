Fat Joe Speaks Out After Being Included on Fabricated Jeffrey Epstein List: 'F*ck Him'

Fat Joe isn’t the first public figure to have been targeted in Epstein-focused misinformation. As previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel called out "hamster-brained" New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the air last week for falsely implying an Epstein link.

"Either he actually believes my name was gonna be on Epstein’s list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn’t actually believe that," Kimmel told his audience during an extended takedown. "He just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated."

Whoopi Goldberg was also the subject of false claims about an Epstein connection. On an episode of The View, she called such claims "insane" while also debunking a number of additional false rumors she's been placed at the center of in recent months.