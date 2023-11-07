DJ Khaled Looks Back on 'Hustling Not Smart,' Struggling to Pay Bills in 2015: 'I Tripled Down'

DJ Khaled’s positivity has long been a proven force in the music industry, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t hit moments in his life where he felt his back was against the wall.

In a new interview with Jeff Ihaza for Rolling Stone, Khaled—whose new album Til Next Time is out next year—pointed to a period “around 2015” as being crucial to him changing his life for the better. At the time, Khaled explained, he was in a “hustling not smart” mindset.

In fact, according to Khaled, he was still renting his house at the time and was even experiencing difficulties when it came to settling his bills.

“I remember I had like a month to come up with this [large] amount of money,” the We the Best Music Group founder told Ihaza. “I kept saying, 'There’s no way in the world that we worked this much this far and we don’t have nothing to show for it.' I changed that right away.”