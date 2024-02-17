T-Pain on Finding Happiness: ‘I’ve Been Sad for a Long Time‘

T-Pain has admitted he’s the happiest he’s ever been in his career.

On Thursday, Pain took to his Instagram to promote his new single “Dreaming” and let his fans know he’s feeling good these days. In the video, the “Buy You A Drank” rapper is wearing the Apple Vision Pro and goes into how he was down in the dumps in the past while revealing how he got out of that funk.

“Am I overall happy? My n***a, absolutely,” he said in the video. “This about the happiest I done been in the last…a lot. I been very, very sad and fucked up for a long time. But my wife has been there for me a lot. But you know, career wise? If you’re talking about career wise, happiest I ever been. I’m actually in control. I got a good team around me. Yeah, I’m happy as shit.”

He added in the caption, “I’ve been sad for a long time, but right now I’m happy.”