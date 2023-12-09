NLE Choppa has taken a plea deal regarding his drug and gun case in Broward County from 2022.

On Friday, Broward Circuit Court Judge Barbara Duffy took a plea deal from the rapper where he’ll serve a year of probation, per the Miami Herald. NLE will be able to still travel nationally and internationally through his probation and he also ordered to give up any guns and complete a firearm safety course while also racking up 40 hours of community service.

The verdict is a result of NLE being charged with burglary, carrying a concealed firearm as well as possession of Alprazolam back in 2021. Prosecutors agreeed to drop the drug charge and reduced two other charges to misdemeanors.

In April, NLE released a statement via X that claimed police targeted him and media used his case to defame his character.