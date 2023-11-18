Memphis Bleek Reveals Why He Hasn't Done Any Music With Jay-Z: 'He Know I'm Nicer Than Him'

Memphis Bleek has revealed why he hasn't gotten on a track with Jay-Z in over 20 years, and he said it has to do with how much better he is than his big homie.
During a press run in New York City, Bleek was approached by TMZ, who had a few questions for him. One of those questions was how he and Jay haven't done a track together since 2002's "As One" off The Blueprint 2. According to Bleek, he hasn't done a song with Jay since then because the Roc Nation founder allegedly doesn't want any smoke with him.
"He know I'm nicer than him," Bleek said. "That's why. He know I'll burn him. He don't want to put me on no record with him when I'm a smoke his boots. He like, 'Bleek? Nah, put Bleek away. He too nice right now.' I'm just nicer than him. That's why he told me sell liquor. He's like, 'Bleek, you gotta stop rhyming. You too nice, n***as going to think you write my rhymes. Just fuck with the liquor.' I was like 'Aight Hov.'"
In the early aughts of his career, Bleek became Jay-Z's protégé and occasional hypeman. They joined forces on several tracks, including "Coming of Age," "Change the Game," "Is That Your Chick," "Get Your Mind Right Mami," "My Mind Right," "Can I Live II" and more.
Bleek would eventually take over Jay-Z's D'usse Cognac brand as he helped boosted the company and elevate it to one of the more popular liquors on the market. In an interview with VIBE in 2017, Bleek explained how he ended up working with D'Usse.
"I was in JAY Z's office and I told him I want to transition from music," he said. "I never had a job in my life, never had a summer youth program — nothing. I did music my whole life. [I'm not] saying that's a good thing, so I wanted to try my hand at working. I'm a part of everything [at D'Usse]. I started this thing, when the first hashtag went out it was on my page."