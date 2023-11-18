Memphis Bleek Reveals Why He Hasn't Done Any Music With Jay-Z: 'He Know I'm Nicer Than Him'

Memphis Bleek has revealed why he hasn't gotten on a track with Jay-Z in over 20 years, and he said it has to do with how much better he is than his big homie.

During a press run in New York City, Bleek was approached by TMZ, who had a few questions for him. One of those questions was how he and Jay haven't done a track together since 2002's "As One" off The Blueprint 2. According to Bleek, he hasn't done a song with Jay since then because the Roc Nation founder allegedly doesn't want any smoke with him.

"He know I'm nicer than him," Bleek said. "That's why. He know I'll burn him. He don't want to put me on no record with him when I'm a smoke his boots. He like, 'Bleek? Nah, put Bleek away. He too nice right now.' I'm just nicer than him. That's why he told me sell liquor. He's like, 'Bleek, you gotta stop rhyming. You too nice, n***as going to think you write my rhymes. Just fuck with the liquor.' I was like 'Aight Hov.'"