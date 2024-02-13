Mase and Cam'ron Think Kanye Acts Different 'With White People' and When the Cameras Are Off

Cam'ron and Mase say that Kanye West is an entirely different person behind the scenes, and allege that the rapper acts more controversial around white people.

In an episode of It Is What It Is, Cam, Ma$e, and Stat Baby discussed the unverified rumor that Taylor Swift had Kanye West removed from the Super Bowl after he allegedly purchased seats in front of her suite to watch the big game. While hearing about the story, Mase suggested that Ye "acts crazy" specifically around white people, and Cam added that his former labelmate does indeed act differently when the cameras are gone.

"It seems like he act crazier with white people, though," Mase said.

According to Cam, Swift is getting payback for Ye trying to ruin her moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards...more than a decade ago.

"[He] tried to diss that young lady years ago, and she ain't forget about it. She don't want to be seen with you, let alone on the Super Bowl screen," he said. "That man got up there embarrassed Taylor Swift at them awards, tried to go Beyoncé crazy...it's an unforgettable moment what he tried to do. Not what he tried to do but what he did to Taylor Swift."