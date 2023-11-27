Watch Ludacris Descend From Top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Performance at Falcons GAme

The Falcons beat the Saints 24-15 in a game the hometown team needed to win. Atlanta shares the top spot in the NFC South with the Saints, and Sunday's victory has the team holding their heads high as they march into MetLife Stadium on December 3 to take on the New York Jets.

Ludacris, on the other hand, received some good news when it was reported that Fulton County prosecutors dropped the murder charge against his longtime manager Chaka Zulu, after determining that he acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Artez Benton last year.

"From the beginning of this case, Mr. Zulu was committed to a fair process," Zulu's attorney Gabe Banks said in a statement. "He fully believes that after a thoughtful examination of all the facts and evidence related to this matter, District Attorney Willis reached an appropriate and just decision."