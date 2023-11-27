Watch Ludacris Descend From Top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Performance at Falcons GAme

Ludacris pulled off a crazy stunt while performing at the Atlanta Falcons football game over the weekend.
On Sunday, Luda took over the show at the end of the third quarter in the game between the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints with an incredible introduction that saw him arrive from the top of the stadium via a harness. In the footage shared online, the Atlanta native can be seen performing his verse on DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win (Remix)" while the harness lowered him into the stadium.
Another clip showed Luda in midair performing his song "Move B***H" as he finally touched the ground and embraced the crowd cheering him on. The reason for Luda's wild entrance was a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary this year.
The Falcons beat the Saints 24-15 in a game the hometown team needed to win. Atlanta shares the top spot in the NFC South with the Saints, and Sunday's victory has the team holding their heads high as they march into MetLife Stadium on December 3 to take on the New York Jets.
Ludacris, on the other hand, received some good news when it was reported that Fulton County prosecutors dropped the murder charge against his longtime manager Chaka Zulu, after determining that he acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Artez Benton last year.
"From the beginning of this case, Mr. Zulu was committed to a fair process," Zulu's attorney Gabe Banks said in a statement. "He fully believes that after a thoughtful examination of all the facts and evidence related to this matter, District Attorney Willis reached an appropriate and just decision."