Kodak Black’s Legal Team Asks Court to Let Him Do 90-Day Drug Treatment Program

Kodak Black appeared in court on Tuesday on an alleged probation violation charge, and his lawyers asked if he could attend a 90-day drug treatment program.

The rapper appeared in a Miami federal court in chains and handcuffs with his lawyers beside him. During the hearing, Kodak's lawyers asked if he was allowed to sign up for a 90-day drug treatment program located in Arizona. According to NBC Miami, the rapper's attorneys said the rapper became hooked on Percocet and Oxycodone after getting beat up in a Kentucky prison in 2020.

Authorities opposed the request as they explained the program was outside the jurisdiction and, due to the distance, Kodak's probation officers wouldn't know what he was up to in Arizona. The judge at the hearing deferred the request to the judge who was working on the rapper's case, and Kodak will remain in federal custody until a decision is made.

Earlier this month, Kodak was arrested for several charges, including cocaine possession, after police found him asleep in his car. The police report stated Kodak's mouth was "full of white powder" that later tested positive for cocaine, and once he was released from jail, the rapper was sent to federal custody for violating his probation.

Days following that arrest, the 26-year-old appeared on Instagram Live to clear the air on the matter, saying, "I was on lean. I was asleep in front of my family house, that's it."

During the stream, Kodak denied using cocaine and called the allegations "bogus as hell." However, Black opened up about using methamphetamine and how he was "damn near abusing" Percocet when it was prescribed to him and later spending six figures on rehabilitation.

"I'm working on myself," he said. "I paid $350,000 to get clean and get better."