Gucci Mane‘s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Says She Got Her Stolen Pink Lamborghini Back

Ka'oir first reported her car stolen, offering a reward for any information leading to its return on Instagram with a post that read, "My pink Lambo was stolen in Miami!!! If U see her DM me! I got some $$$$." She also added in her Stories that the Lambo could be anywhere in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or Palm Beach.

The 38-year-old didn't offer any details about the theft, which left many to conclude she left the car unattended with the key fob. Regardless, fans came to her defense and dragged the thief who thought it was a good idea to steal from Ka'oir.

"People work hard for things and then people with no moral compass think they have the right to take that from them. Sad asf… Just call the insurance company cause baby they got that with a tow truck and probably shipped overseas by now," one person said. Another wrote, "It's in New Jersey on its way to Africa by now sis."

A third person wrote, "The audacity of y'all to say just go buy another people like y'all should've been swallowed."