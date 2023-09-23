Wait, Drake Wanted the Deluxe for 'Nothing Was The Same' to Be Backwards?

OVO co-founders Noah "40" Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib also shared their thoughts about the importance of sequencing an album. According to Drake's longtime friends, a lot of work goes into making such a complex tracklist like Nothing Was The Same.

"There's a lot of [musical] manipulation, these winding roads. I would've loved to embellish on that more, for every transition to be craziness. But it's difficult when you're also balancing the order and flow of the tracks," said 40, who also executive produced the album.

El-Khatib added, "That illustrates how much thought goes into telling these stories—the sequencing, the mood, the peaks and valleys. Even Kanye has brought up the importance of the sequencing of [Yeezus]. It's not just slapped together."

The OVO boss has always prioritized sequencing on albums like So Far Gone and Take Care, but Nothing Was The Same flipped the switch. The official tracklist for Nothing Was The Same featured "Tuscan Leather" as the album opener and "Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2" featuring Jay-Z as the closer.

The deluxe edition he did release featured two extra songs, "Come Thru" and "All Me," featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz. And although those songs are beloved by Drake's faithful fans, social media is buzzing over what could've been.