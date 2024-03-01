Dr. Umar Explains to Lil Yachty Why He Should Stop Using N-Word

Lil Yachty and Dr. Umar Johnson had an interesting conversation regarding the N-word on the latest episode of A Safe Place.
The controversial social media personality was a guest on Yachty's show, which was shared on Wednesday, and the two got deep into the topic of the N-word and how popular it is in the Black community. According to Dr. Umar, the derogatory word is so widely used in Black culture because of Post Traumatic Slavery Disease.
"Show me another group of people who will fight for the right to continue to use a word that the government itself codified as a psychological word of mass destruction against your people," said Dr. Umar. "Nobody else is fighting for the right to use a racially pejorative term except Black people. It's because of your Post Traumatic Slavery Disease."
Yachty had a different outlook on the word, saying, "I was thinking it was a thing of almost just the swag and confidence that African Americans have that look like some, 'Fuck y'all, we gon' take the shit y'all use to break us down with and let you know that it don't have no power over us."
Dr. Umar disagreed with Yachty's take and stated his argument is just like the one Black men use to justify sleeping with white women as a way to get payback for slavery. He also spoke on how troubling the images of Black women in hip-hop culture are these days.
"I'm not holding you accountable for what everybody does," Johnson said. "But, there's few mediums of media that have sexually objectified the Black woman more than hip-hop. So, If I'm a little Black girl and every music video I turn on, she's half dressed with big breasts and a big ass and I want a Black man to want me and like me and I probably ain't got no daddy cause the White man locked him up or the police killed him off. What am I gonna do to be attractive?"
Yachty disagreed again, saying, "I think a lot of women make decisions. A: for themselves. And B: to impress their friends just as much as a man. I think a lot of women do things to keep up with their friends...I didn't say more but I do think...I think for themselves. They ain't gotta be attractive; I think it's for self-esteem."
Lil Yachty is fresh off releasing the Cardo-produced track "Something Ether" and its Little Miles/AMD Visuals-directed music video. The song is part of Yachty's EP titled Something Ether which features other Yachty drops such as "A Cold Sunday," the J. Cole-assisted "The Secret Recipe," and "Strike (Holster)."