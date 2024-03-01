Dr. Umar Explains to Lil Yachty Why He Should Stop Using N-Word

Lil Yachty and Dr. Umar Johnson had an interesting conversation regarding the N-word on the latest episode of A Safe Place.

The controversial social media personality was a guest on Yachty's show, which was shared on Wednesday, and the two got deep into the topic of the N-word and how popular it is in the Black community. According to Dr. Umar, the derogatory word is so widely used in Black culture because of Post Traumatic Slavery Disease.

"Show me another group of people who will fight for the right to continue to use a word that the government itself codified as a psychological word of mass destruction against your people," said Dr. Umar. "Nobody else is fighting for the right to use a racially pejorative term except Black people. It's because of your Post Traumatic Slavery Disease."

Yachty had a different outlook on the word, saying, "I was thinking it was a thing of almost just the swag and confidence that African Americans have that look like some, 'Fuck y'all, we gon' take the shit y'all use to break us down with and let you know that it don't have no power over us."