Dame Dash Reportedly Only Made Around $5,000 in 2022, Wants Lower Child Support Payments

Damon Dash has revealed he can't afford to pay child support and is asking a judge to lower the payments since he's not making much money these days.
According to a report by TMZ, Dash filed documents in his custody case with Rachel Roy, the mother of his daughter. According to Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, he can only afford to pay $428 a month, and the reason is that his cash flow has slowed down due to some business ventures that didn't work out.
Dash had already been paying Roy $3,000 a month for the care of their 15-year-old daughter, Tallulah. Regarding his total income in 2022, Dash stated he only made $5,140 and explained he never really recovered from the pandemic in 2020.
Roy responded to the court filing stating Dash still has a stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, which should continue to fill his pockets with a solid income. She also said Dash has other businesses that he hasn't made public, so there's income from there as well. However, a judge has yet to make a ruling on Dash's request or Roy's response.
Dash hasn't kept the current state of his finances a secret. Last October, the 52-year-old sat with Dr. Taje Moreno on The CEO Show and explained why he's struggled with paying child support.
"While I'm investing in something else, I might not be making the money and the profit, so I can't afford to pay out what I was when I was having EBITA [earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization] of $8 million a year," he said around the 11:40 point of the interview. "So you can't judge how much I'm gonna pay out by how much I made 20 years ago."