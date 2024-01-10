Dame Dash Reportedly Only Made Around $5,000 in 2022, Wants Lower Child Support Payments

Damon Dash has revealed he can't afford to pay child support and is asking a judge to lower the payments since he's not making much money these days.

According to a report by TMZ, Dash filed documents in his custody case with Rachel Roy, the mother of his daughter. According to Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, he can only afford to pay $428 a month, and the reason is that his cash flow has slowed down due to some business ventures that didn't work out.

Dash had already been paying Roy $3,000 a month for the care of their 15-year-old daughter, Tallulah. Regarding his total income in 2022, Dash stated he only made $5,140 and explained he never really recovered from the pandemic in 2020.