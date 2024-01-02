Consequence and Talib Kweli Trade Disses Again in Ongoing Beef

Consequence and Talib Kweli have entered a new chapter in their beef, with the latter responding to a diss track released by the Queens native.

Last week, Cons unleashed a new song titled "Beef Forever," where he took aim at Kweli and mentioned several things, such as his ex-wife, DJ Eque, claiming he could've had her for himself.

"You might have went around with the Lyricist Lounge, but the underground know who got the Lyricist Crown / So you should be afraid, watch the levels EQ / You should know that night I could've left with Eque," Cons rapped.

He also mentioned the sexual harassment claims against Kweli made by fellow rapper Res: "You probably so afraid of that left from Eque, and that's the reason why them other girls got # MeToo'd / You never been more than a Mr. Me Too, and you don't really want no smoke with the one I too, n***a / We got beef forever, once we got beef we got beef forever."