Consequence and Talib Kweli Trade Disses Again in Ongoing Beef

Consequence and Talib Kweli have entered a new chapter in their beef, with the latter responding to a diss track released by the Queens native.
Last week, Cons unleashed a new song titled "Beef Forever," where he took aim at Kweli and mentioned several things, such as his ex-wife, DJ Eque, claiming he could've had her for himself.
"You might have went around with the Lyricist Lounge, but the underground know who got the Lyricist Crown / So you should be afraid, watch the levels EQ / You should know that night I could've left with Eque," Cons rapped.
He also mentioned the sexual harassment claims against Kweli made by fellow rapper Res: "You probably so afraid of that left from Eque, and that's the reason why them other girls got # MeToo'd / You never been more than a Mr. Me Too, and you don't really want no smoke with the one I too, n***a / We got beef forever, once we got beef we got beef forever."
Kweli caught wind of the diss track and took to his Instagram page to clap back at his "Engine Running" collaborator with a series of posts. His post included a screen recording of Akademiks sharing right-wing talking points and claimed Cons was endorsing Ak and Donald Trump.
"'That's why Trumps my guy, he keeps it a bean! – DJ Wackademiks – NGL I didn't have Dexter and Wackademiks alliance on my 2023 bingo card," he captioned the post. "You can tell these knee grows have no friends this song [trash] How @constv mad at me for saying what he be saying about Kanye two years before he said it and @akademiks I been waiting for your Jerry the Mouse ass to jump out the window. So Trump the nazi rapist is your guy huh."
Kweli continued dissing "Dexter," the name he used to refer to Consequence while referencing Akademiks' recent rape allegations and mentioning 6ix9ine being around Cons' kids.
"What's crazy is @constv (Dexter) started stalking me in defense of Kanye, a man he now says the same things about that I said two years before he did," Kweli wrote in the caption. "When called out for this behavior, @constv falsely accused me of being raped by Afrika Bambatta. Let's say that horrible thing happened, which it didn't, but if it did, I would not be something to laugh about."
He continued: "Both @akademiks and @constv hang out with Tekashi 6ix9ine. @constv had his son around 6ix9ine. 6ix9ine was arrested for raping a minor. @akademiks and @constv are also Trump supporters. Trump was indicted for rape. Trump was also Jeffrey Epstein codefendant in a child molestation case. These are not coincidences. Birds of a feather indeed."
Cons fired back with a post of his own explaining that Kweli isn't foreign to the #MeToo allegations, saying, "Hey @akademiks, Don't worry about DJ Chicken Fingers. He's the BackPack version of R.Kelly. Promising Deals For The Panties. Knowing Full Well…He A Vaseline Boy."
He also shared several more posts calling Kweli "DJ Chicken Finger," a "cornball," "R. Kweli," and more while also stating Kweli has nothing going for him since he's up early in the morning typing away on Instagram. Cons also shared a screenshot of Kweli blocking him on Instagram and claiming he made the rapper "tap out."
"I TOLD YALL I WOULD MAKE HIM TAP OUT 01.02.24 HE TAPPED OUT
@talibkweli Blocking Pages Like A BITCH ☠️☠️WE SMOKING ON DAT KWELI PACK☠️☠️ I WON QUEENS NIGGAS DONT PLAY THIS IS 192 @192records," he wrote.
The friction between these two started back in 2022 when Consequence revealed he had spoken to Kanye West and announced he still supported him despite the anti-semitic rhetoric he was spewing at the time. Kweli responded to that by sharing a Billboard article in a since-deleted comment on one of the rapper's IG posts.
The article involved Yasiin Bey wearing Ye's controversial "White Lives Matter" shirt, which was altered to read "White Lies Matter" and an IG caption that read, "Yea you tried it. But you failed tho." From there, the two continued their beef on X, formerly known as Twitter.