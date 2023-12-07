Chanel Thierry Calls Mustard Out Amid Their Divorce Battle

Chanel Thierry​​​​​​​ has issued her “last warning” to Mustard: “Don’t play with me.”

The influencer/businesswoman sent the message via Instagram on Thursday, shortly after they reportedly reached a deal in their divorce. According to legal documents obtained by Radar Online, the estranged couple agreed that their prenuptial contract was both valid and enforceable, and that Mustard’s music catalog was “his sole and separate property.”

However, Thierry insists their divorce is far from settled, as Mustard is trying “demolish” her name in an effort to dodge child support payments. She made the claims in a series of posts this week, more than 18 months after Mustard filed for divorce.

“The world has watched you uplift me as a mother and wife and now because you decided to leave and try to replace me and it didn’t work,” she wrote in a tweet that was reshared on Instagram. “You want to demolish my name!? It’s disgusting. The nerve to have me fighting for custody because you are so bitter and don’t want to pay [child support]. I sat in the house YEARS watching them kids while you toured the world!”