Brazilian Singer Pedro Henrique Dies During Live Performance

The music world is mourning the loss of Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer who died during a recent religious concert.
According to TMZ, the incident took place Wednesday night at a music venue in Feira de Santana, when the 30-year-old artist was performing his “Vai Ser Tão Lindo” track. Footage captured by an audience member showed Henrique near the edge of the stage and engaging with the crowd right before he lifted his mic in the air and fell on his back.
WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.
TMZ reported Henrique had lost conciousness and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead. His record label, Todah Music, confirmed he had suffered a massive heart attack. The singer leaves behind his wife, Suilan Barreto, and their newborn daughter, Zoe.
Todah Music addressed the tragedy in a lengthy statement released on social media.
“There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that the will of God prevails!” the post read in part. “[Henrique] was a cheerful young man, a friend to all. The only son, a present husband and super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything different… The songs in his voice will not die and his legacy will live on through his wife, his daughter Zoe and so many lives that have been and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!”
The gospel singing reportedly began his music career on YouTube and released his debut album, Grande é o Senhor, in 2017. He went on to marry Barreto the following year, and welcomed their first child, Zoe, in mid-October.
Shortly before his death, Henrique posted a video teasing a Thursday night release: “Really looking forward to this release!” he captioned the post. “Tomorrow at 18:00 is launching on the YouTube channel Thank you @todahmusic & @aguiarmultimusic for such an amazing project.”