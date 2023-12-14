Brazilian Singer Pedro Henrique Dies During Live Performance

The music world is mourning the loss of Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer who died during a recent religious concert.

According to TMZ, the incident took place Wednesday night at a music venue in Feira de Santana, when the 30-year-old artist was performing his “Vai Ser Tão Lindo” track. Footage captured by an audience member showed Henrique near the edge of the stage and engaging with the crowd right before he lifted his mic in the air and fell on his back.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.