Skepta Acknowledges Critics Claiming "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" Artwork Invokes Holocaust, Ponders Quitting ‘If My Art Is Policed'

Skepta took to social media late Tuesday to speak about what he believes to be misconceptions regarding the artwork for his upcoming song "Gas Me Up (Diligent)."

After deleting an Instagram post showcasing the art, the 41-year-old explained that the controversial image is tied to his forthcoming album Knife & Fork, and how he associates specific elements—such as "skinhead and football culture"—with his parents coming to the UK in the 1980s.

Skepta acknowledged that the art "has been taken offensively by many and I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward."