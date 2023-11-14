50 Cent Narrates Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's 'Welcome 2 Collegrove' Album Teaser

The long-awaited sequel to ColleGrove was first announced last month. 2 Chainz confirmed his collab album with Lil Wayne would be "coming out before the year’s over with" in a September interview with The Source.

"We're in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon," Chainz said. "I'm so excited about it and I’ve been talking about it so long."

On Monday night, the two are scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed "Presha" last month.