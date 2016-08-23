Boosie Badazz Donates Clothes and Hygiene Kits to Help Louisiana Flood Victims

The Red Cross called the recent flooding in Louisiana "the worst to hit the U.S. since Superstorm Sandy" and Boosie Badazz has stepped up to help. The Baton Rouge native and his brother/manager Taquari “TQ” Hatch gathered up thousands of clothing items and hygiene kits to donate to get basic essentials to the victims of the floods who have lost their homes and personal items in the wake of the devastating disaster.

"Me and @therealtq had to load the last truck solo! Just Doing what I can to help my people effected by the #brflood2016 #louisianaproud #minorsetbackforamajorcomeback," Boosie captioned a photo on Instagram. "20,000 socks n underwear for men, women n children/ bottle waters n hygiene kits available also ​👍 ."

The floods have claimed 13 lives with thousands others being displaced from their homes. Shout-out to Boosie for reaching out to help the people in his community. You can read everything we know about the floods so far here and look into ways that you can help those impacted here.