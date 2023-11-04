Soulja Boy Slams J. Cole After He Said He Initially Didn’t Like His Music: 'Always Hated on Me… Him and Big Sean’

Soulja Boy might not be the first, but he's the latest rapper to come for J. Cole.

The rapper, 33, might have misconstrued Cole's recent discussion about him on Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad's podcast A Safe Place. On Saturday, Soulja quote-tweeted a clip of the trio talking about the late-2000s era of Southern rap, which Cole admitted he had "resistance" towards.

Throwing Big Sean into the mix, Soulja accused Cole of "hating" on him before poking at the North Carolina native's age. The Swag 5 rapper then told Cole not to bring him up as the topic of conversation.