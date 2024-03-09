Kelly Rowland Jokes About 'Flack' She Gets From Excel Message in 'Dilemma' Music Video

Kelly Rowland graciously accepts being the punchline of jokes about a scene in her 2002 music video with Nelly, "Dillemma."

Recently Josh Scherer, the host of the webseries Mythical Kitchen: Last Meals, introduced the Destiny's Child member as "The only person in history to successfully send a text message via Microsoft Excel." Scherer added, "I'm sorry, I had to do it."

Rowland, rolling with the punches, laughed at Scherer's introduction, which referenced a scene from "Dilemma."

“Oh, my God, do you know how much flack I get from that?” Rowland asked.

“I’m sorry to be one of the people adding to that,” Scherer said, to which Rowland shrugged off the gag. "Oh, it’s alright. I'm so used to it now.”