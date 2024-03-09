Kelly Rowland Jokes About 'Flack' She Gets From Excel Message in 'Dilemma' Music Video

Kelly Rowland graciously accepts being the punchline of jokes about a scene in her 2002 music video with Nelly, "Dillemma."
Recently Josh Scherer, the host of the webseries Mythical Kitchen: Last Meals, introduced the Destiny's Child member as "The only person in history to successfully send a text message via Microsoft Excel." Scherer added, "I'm sorry, I had to do it."
Rowland, rolling with the punches, laughed at Scherer's introduction, which referenced a scene from "Dilemma."
“Oh, my God, do you know how much flack I get from that?” Rowland asked.
“I’m sorry to be one of the people adding to that,” Scherer said, to which Rowland shrugged off the gag. "Oh, it’s alright. I'm so used to it now.”
In the classic music video, Rowland writes an angry message to Nelly using Microsoft Excel on her Nokia 9210 Communicator. The message, "WHERE YOU AT? HOLLA WHEN YOU GET THIS" was written in the A1 cell of the spreadsheet.
Although the scene was overlooked when it was released in the early 2000s, it went on to become a meme within the last decade, with many on social media confused about how Rowland was able to text using a spreadsheet.
Rowland was previously asked about the Excel bit in a 2019 interview on The Real. "Guys, so here's the sitch, okay? I don't know what that is. I don't know what Microsoft Excel is," Rowland said. "I don't have a clue, so when I saw all these memes, I was like, 'I don't care.’”
The singer-actress revealed to Scherer that, while the blunder is obvious to everyone now, no one batted an eye when she used Excel on the "Dillemma" video set. "And I’m actually mad at them that they didn’t [question it], because they made me look nuts," Rowland said.
Scherer recounted that Rowland "seemed so mad that he wasn't returning the text, to which Rowland joked, "What did you expect? Because it’s just a draft, my dear."