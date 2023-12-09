2 Chainz Hospitalized After Car Accident

As we await more information from the crash, 2 Chainz last appeared on an episode of the podcast Rap Radar, where he commended 50 Cent for his contribution as narrator on Welcome 2 Collegrove. “I had this whole thing in my head about trailers and chaos and mayhem like, ‘What the hell they got going on?’" the 46-year-old artist said. "So I hit him and he did it for me. I mean it didn’t take long. He killed it on the first take as far as knowing how to breathe, the spaces. Just little stuff that us as creatives that I just wanted."

2 Chainz will also be a featured performer on A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop, which airs 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 10 on CBS.