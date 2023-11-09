Sean Bankhead Is the Mastermind Behind Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” Choreo. The Visionary Shares Memories From His Most Viral Moments

What is your biggest priority in working with artists who are more formally trained, such as Normani?

Those are the jobs where I really feel like I can show my chops. Working with Normani or even a Missy Elliott… You know, Missy Elliott is a choreographer. The way she thinks and pushes me to go outside of my box, I've never experienced in my entire career. I really owe a lot of the things that I do that are very different and unique to getting to work with Missy and seeing how her brain works. We'll take one idea, and it'll turn into something completely different. For instance, I did a video called “I'm Better” with Missy, and we both had this idea where the dancers were hanging from the ceiling by their braid. And so you're like, “Well, how the fuck do you rehearse something like that?” So I'm like, OK, let's go to Walmart, let's grab some book bags and some rope, and let's tie it to the ceiling. And then, we start to think outside the box and create movements that are way more different and intricate as opposed to just standing there giving, “Five, six, seven, eight.” And so I like doing projects like that with artists who really can pull them off and want to pull them off and push me to be creative. It’s then that I really feel like I can do my best work.

A while ago, Missy shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the dancers bouncing on balls in an empty pool.

That was another thing. A fun fact about Missy and Missy's rehearsals…anytime we do a music video, it's always intense, and we rehearse at least for a month for one video. And a lot of times the rehearsal times will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., because she doesn't like to be in studios where anybody can hear her song playing. So like, we'll start our rehearsals at the time that the entire studio closes, and they'll lock us in, and we'll be in there feeling delirious. I just remember we were sitting, and I was just sitting chilling on the ball, and I started bouncing on the ball. And the rest was history. She was like, “Oh, do that again!” And then I just started making choreo. But that's how a lot of those ideas [come together]. They come out of delirium sometimes.

Since we’re on Missy Elliott, what was your greatest memory from working on her Video Vanguard medley at the 2019 VMA’s?

That was a challenging time for me, because we had just finished shooting all those videos. She did four videos back to back for her EP, The Iconology. And then she was like, I'm doing Video Vanguard. Simultaneously that year, I did Norman's “Motivation” [music video] and of course they asked her to do her premiere performance. So I did two VMA performances that year. But they were rated the best performances of the night, so I'm very happy about that. But working with Missy and being able to hire so many dancers and being able to tribute the videos, that really turned me into a dancer and a choreographer—it was so full circle. And Missy always makes me dance. She's like, “Sean, you're getting your ass onstage.” So to be able to be up there, and I danced in the rain, and having the suits on and being able to relive the wardrobe… Anytime you do a Missy job, your whole body is either painted black with a ball cap on, or you're hanging upside down from the ceiling, or you're coming out of the water. It's just always very exciting and such a unique process. And then afterwards for her acceptance speech, she thanked me. I felt like I was going to pass out just hearing her send her gratitude towards me. She was such a huge impact on my career and my creativity. No matter the hell we go through to get there, she's a huge iconic and important figure in my life. We worked our asses off.

What was your favorite memory of working on the “Up” choreography and video with Cardi B? Were there any challenges or standout moments?

I remember the first time I got the song. I actually was with my cousin and my dad. I was visiting family, and Cardi texted me the song. This is around Christmas that year. Listening to that song with my dad was also… My dad was like, “What did she say?” But I remember the very first move that just came to my body was that “if it's up, if it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck” with the arms kind of going up and down and then you clap. And anytime I immediately have a trigger reaction to a hook and I'm like, oh, that's dope—because again, anybody and their mama can do it—I get excited. I felt really confident and wanted to do a dance song for Cardi. She never really danced, but she was adamant. I think after watching the “Motivation” video, she was like, “Sean, I really want to rehearse.” And so we rehearsed for a month. We did two weeks, just one on one, getting Cardi up to speed with rhythm and simple choreography and trying to get her to two-step. Then eventually, full-blown choreography. But she really worked hard and she has a vision and she's dedicated. She will break her back and do whatever she needs to do. She’s going to scream and shout throughout the whole process. But I really admire her, and I really like working with her because she really tries. She’s going to try, and she's going to show up.

The “Up” video went viral, but soon after your choreo instruction video where you’re saying, “If it’s, then it’s…lean,” also went viral. Did you expect that reaction?

Hell, no! I was so embarrassed, because I hate my voice. But that's what I do on set. I scream and I yell, and I really coach and encourage people. I've been doing it for years, and I have my dancer lingo, dancer vernacular, or whatever you wanna call it. It's funny, because I also am a big stickler for, if you're going to do my choreo, and do it right. And so I remember the [“Up”] dance started picking up on TikTok and Instagram, and I was getting really annoyed because I kept seeing people do the dance wrong. I'm like, hold on, y'all. Let me get on Live real quick to show y’all [how] the dance is. And again, I have been counting it and saying it like that for months, including in the video and on set.

I remember my assistant posted the clip just being like, “Here, y'all—here's the clip of him teaching it.” And that night I remember someone made a video sound for TikTok. I was like, “Oh, that's funny.” I went to bed and I woke up and it was everywhere. That is so cool because I'm such a behind-the-scenes person, and then my sound was going viral. It's embarrassing for me, though, because what was I even saying? “Booky boo boo.” Like, what does that mean? But you know, a win is a win. So I'll take it.