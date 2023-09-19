“It’s My Story, And I’m Telling It”: Megan Thee Stallion Discusses New Music, Cardi B, And Flamin’ Hot Partnership

This is a big two weeks for you, from “Bongos” being released to launching the Flamin’ Hot University. How are you doing?

I feel so happy. It's been a while since I felt so excited and so much energy. I haven't really been outside like that. I feel like Cardi definitely got me outside doing what we got to do for “Bongos.” I’m so happy for everything we got to do for Hot Cheetos. That’s my favorite thing to eat anyway. So, I’m just happy.

Why did you decide to partner with Flamin’ Hot for this campaign? How does it align with your brand?

Everybody knows that I love education, and whatever I could do to help further their education and promote going to school, I’m definitely always trying to do. I definitely love giving back to my people, if you want to go to a HBCU, “Yeah, hold on, let me help you,” because I know what it feels like to be going to an HBCU. I know what it feels like to be a struggling college student wanting to eat Hot Cheetos all day.

Melody Ehsani worked on the merch. Did you work closely with her to bring that to life?

I haven’t gotten to actually meet her, but you know how when you’re working and you kind of go back and forth through emails and texts and all these approvals. I feel like she brought my vision to life better than what I thought in my head. I love a good heavy varsity jacket. I feel like she really nailed it. The jewelry is so cute, the duffle bags. It's a few jerseys in there. It doesn't look like typical merch. That's what I'm excited about. These are pieces that I feel like people would actually want to wear.

You and Cardi B seem to have such a fun and genuine relationship. After having released “WAP” and now “Bongos” together, have you all discussed releasing a three-pack or a joint project?

I literally think that’s the route that we're going… So I've done two songs for her. And now I feel like I'm in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already. We're gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.