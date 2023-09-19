“It’s My Story, And I’m Telling It”: Megan Thee Stallion Discusses New Music, Cardi B, And Flamin’ Hot Partnership

Megan Thee Stallion has had an eventful couple of weeks. On Sept. 8, she appeared on Cardi B’s latest club single “Bongos,” making it their second collaboration since 2020’s explosive “WAP.” That same week, the duo united onstage at MTV’s Video Music Awards to perform the new track for the first time. Now, Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Flamin’ Hot to launch the Flamin’ Hot University (FHU), a fictitious university where the motto is “Education is Hot.” Anointed the official “Hot Girl Dean of Admissions,” Megan is kickstarting her own online curriculum where the Hotties can receive short courses about food, fashion, and lifestyle.
“I’m just being the Hot Girl coach… So, I oversee everything that is going on at this school,” the Houston rapper tells Complex. “Everybody knows that I love education, and whatever I could do to help further their education and promote going to school, I’m definitely always trying to do. Melody Ehsani—Los Angeles based fashion designer—has signed on to make an exclusive merch collection of jerseys and varsity jackets, too.
Megan Thee Stallion says she’s incredibly excited about her recent endeavors beyond the partnership, too. She reveals that she is in a positive and creative space, which is coming through in her business deals and music projects. “I am in such an amazing headspace,” she declares. “I'm making music that I really, really love. I'm making music that I'm not about to have to fight with anybody about... I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”
On a call with Complex, Megan Thee Stallion spoke briefly about her FHU tasks, what this new chapter of music will bring, potentially going on tour with Cardi B, and more.
This is a big two weeks for you, from “Bongos” being released to launching the Flamin’ Hot University. How are you doing?
I feel so happy. It's been a while since I felt so excited and so much energy. I haven't really been outside like that. I feel like Cardi definitely got me outside doing what we got to do for “Bongos.” I’m so happy for everything we got to do for Hot Cheetos. That’s my favorite thing to eat anyway. So, I’m just happy.
Why did you decide to partner with Flamin’ Hot for this campaign? How does it align with your brand?
Everybody knows that I love education, and whatever I could do to help further their education and promote going to school, I’m definitely always trying to do. I definitely love giving back to my people, if you want to go to a HBCU, “Yeah, hold on, let me help you,” because I know what it feels like to be going to an HBCU. I know what it feels like to be a struggling college student wanting to eat Hot Cheetos all day.
Melody Ehsani worked on the merch. Did you work closely with her to bring that to life?
I haven’t gotten to actually meet her, but you know how when you’re working and you kind of go back and forth through emails and texts and all these approvals. I feel like she brought my vision to life better than what I thought in my head. I love a good heavy varsity jacket. I feel like she really nailed it. The jewelry is so cute, the duffle bags. It's a few jerseys in there. It doesn't look like typical merch. That's what I'm excited about. These are pieces that I feel like people would actually want to wear.
You and Cardi B seem to have such a fun and genuine relationship. After having released “WAP” and now “Bongos” together, have you all discussed releasing a three-pack or a joint project?
I literally think that’s the route that we're going… So I've done two songs for her. And now I feel like I'm in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already. We're gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.
The trailer for Dicks: The Musical recently came out. You’ve always shown interest in getting into film, but what was it like shooting for a musical like this?
It was so insane. It’s a real movie. This not like a music video. So this is not a short day. I literally learned the choreography the day before, and shot it the next day. And I learned the choreography on the set, and then just shot it the next day. But everybody that worked there, everybody who was a dancer, everybody who was in production [were] so nice. It was the easiest set that I've ever been on. We were laughing the whole time, and the experience was great. If there's a lot of musicals I like, I would do it 50 more times.
What new music are you working on that you can tell us about right now? What do you want it to say about this next chapter of your career?
I am in such an amazing headspace. I'm making music that I really, really love. I'm making music that I'm not about to have to fight with anybody about. I'm just excited because I feel like I've definitely let the Hotties in on everything that's happening with me, personally. I feel like I do. Maybe I don't express it enough. But with this album, I feel like I'm getting to the meat. I'm getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.
Is there a timeline you might be able to share?
It’s coming. Just know it’s coming.
What’s the most important thing you would like to share with your Hotties right now?
I just want the Hotties to know that I appreciate them. And I'm so happy for the way that they ride for me. So happy for the way they hold me down. And I'm not about to disappoint them. This new music, I hope that they are still riding with me and they understand my feelings and they respect my feelings and they are just as excited to hear the music as I am to put it out, for sure.