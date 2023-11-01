What Is F**k Girl Szn? Kaliii Has All The Answers

In March 2023, Atlanta rapper Kaliii dropped her sexy anthem “Area Codes” to critical acclaim. The track, which was co-produced by Tate Kobang and YG! Beats, and interpolates Ludacris’ 2001 song of the same name, quickly gained traction due to its liberating and authoritative lyrics that played into the debates about modern dating.
On the track, Kaliii provides a lesson in compiling a roster of romantic partners who have a lot to offer—pasta, lobster, and stacks of money included. The song quickly went viral on TikTok, which ultimately helped Kaliii earn her first Billboard Hot 100 entry (No. 33).
“‘Area Codes’ put me in rooms that I dreamed about or I've always talked about,” the rapper tells Complex of her single’s success. When asked where she wants to take her career next, she adds, “I want it to be a Kaliii takeover.”
Beginning the next phase of her takeover, Kaliii is back and giving free game to the girls in the form of a new project. On Oct. 13, she released her EP, Fck Girl Szn, featuring guest appearances from GloRilla, Young Nudy, and NLE Choppa. She says the project was inspired by her personal experiences, and offers some lessons to other listeners in the same boat. “So my last tape was called Toxic Chocolate. I was dealing with a man and it was real toxic and it was just not fun. But this season, I decided that I'm outside with the girls,” she explains. “I guess I'm not calling nobody a fuck girl. That's weird to call yourself a fuck girl or fuck boy. But fuck girl season is like fuck that nigga or that man and I'm going to get to the bag.”
Kaliii stopped by our Times Square studio to chat about her new EP, dating, and more.
Looking back on the success of “Area Codes,” how do you think that set the tone for where you are in your career now?
“Area Codes” put me in rooms that I dreamed about or I've always talked about. I feel like now my supporters expect good stuff all the time. So that's what I gotta give them.
Did you expect “Area Codes” to take off like it did?
Absolutely. When I was done recording “Area Codes,” this is the one I called my team about. I hadn't been recording in a while before I did “Area Codes.” I took a little break, but I knew this is the one everybody's about to be baffled at [after] the first 12 bars. It's gonna be the one.
Does “Area Codes” reflect your actual dating preferences?
I mean, yeah. I feel like having a roster is cool. Like, when you're dating, not when you're in a relationship or nothing. You should never have a roster when you're in a relationship unless that man doing you bad. But I feel like you should always date and find out what you like in a person, as long as you keep that shit P. Like, [you have to say] “you're not the only person I'm talking to…” If it come off as y'all got a roster, then that's what it is
Did you feel any pressure releasing music after the success of “Area Codes”?
Oh no, I don't feel any pressure. This is what I love to do. I love making good music. I don't go into the studio like I need to make a viral moment or I need to go up. I'm just having fun. I'm giving my favorites, what they wanna hear. I'll just be chilling, like, I just wanna make good music and have fun every day.
Do you take into consideration what fans want to hear?
Definitely. When I first started making music, I always used to say I only make music for me and what I wanna hear. But now, since I'm getting such a big fan base and they're really showing me that they really support me, I definitely take into account everybody's opinions about what they think they want to hear or what they want me to do.
"If you're going to [participate in] fuck girl season, you can't participate in cuffing season... If you really fall in love with them while you’re cuddling, that's not P."
What have you learned about yourself since the fame?
I feel like it hasn't really hit me yet. I still just be doing shit. I just be chilling. I'm just having fun. I've seen people cry in front of me about me being in their presence, and I was like, “girl, girl, stop, what are we doing?”
Do you have any hidden talents?
I know how to cook. For real, for real. Like, a bitch can throw down in the kitchen for sure. If you give me anything, you want me to cook, I'm about to figure it out and it's gonna be bomb.
Are there any co-signs you’ve received from any artists that have surprised you?
Lil Kim, she's always like a huge supporter of me. She come out to my shows, love her. Trinidad James. He shows me a lot of love. First it was Rico Nasty. That's my girl. She all like from jump. She was like, you was that girl like, love you. Yeah. Got you. Cool.
How have you grown in the last year or so?
I feel like my sound has grown more. I'm more confident when I'm in the studio, like before I would go into the studio like, dang, like I haven't written anything. Like, I don't know if I'm gonna get this done like, you know, but now I just go in there with the straight vibes, like pass me a hookah, give me a shot and you gonna get area codes.
What inspired the title of your latest project, Fck Girl Szn?
So my last tape was called Toxic Chocolate. I was dealing with a man and it was real toxic and it was just not fun. But this season, I decided that I'm outside with the girls. I know everybody is like it's getting cold outside. They wanna go back to [their] man and it's holiday season, but I just feel like I'm tired of people playing in my face. If you're gonna play in the face, stand on it. Stay over there for some time… Don't come back to me when it's getting cold. So that's what inspired Fck Girl Szn. I gotta figure out what I want, who I wanna date, what I like. I just want to really get to know myself first. I guess I'm not calling nobody a fuck girl. That's weird to call yourself a fuck girl or fuck boy. But fuck girl season is like fuck that nigga or that man and I'm going to get to the bag. I'm about to bundle up with some bands.
Can you be a “fuck girl” and still participate in cuffing season, or do you have to pick a side?
If you're going to [participate in] fuck girl season, you can't participate in cuffing season. I mean, it's like who are you cuddling with? If you really fall in love with them while you’re cuddling, that's not P. You gotta keep that shit P. You cuddle, and get on back to your crib.
What are three requirements for fuck girl season?
Don't fall in love too fast. Really learn and pay attention to red flags. We be seeing them red flags and be like, “oh it's OK, the potential.” Fuck potential. No more potential. We're tired of it. Detach from men, period. Just stay in your bag. You have to be in your bag during fuck girl season.
What was the vibe or sound you were going for on that project?
I make music for the girls and I wanted the girls to [think], “we outside, we vibing, we having fun. We about our bag, we about our careers. We having fun.” That's what I wanted.
What was your recording process like?
Making this tape was really fun. I actually have stories behind each one and they're actually really cool. I got one with [GloRilla] who was in Miami. I was playing her the song, like, “I want you to get on the song” but Glo, that room be so smoked out… I'm not a smoker. I don't smoke at all. I just take me a couple of shots. And I wanted her to take a shot, but she wanted me to hit the blunt and I'm like, “girl, no, I'd be tweaking, I'd be so paranoid.”
I just can't. I won't be able to get nothing done.” And she was like, “girl, come on!” You know, peer pressure is a dangerous thing. But she took her shot. I hit the blunt. I was so high. I called my team. I said, baby, I gotta get out of this room. I can't do it. My team was like, “you gotta tell Glo.” I walk in there, I'm just cheesing because I know I'm going to sound goofy as hell. And she's just laughing at me. But she still got the song done. The song is hard too.
Do you have a favorite memory from working on the project?
Too much. I worked with London on da Track. We were in the studio and stuff and he's a really dope producer. He comes up with stuff so fast. I don't even understand how [his] mind work that fast, when it comes to putting beats together with samples and stuff like that. I wouldn't say it's a story but it's just good vibes all the time with him, he brings me out of my comfort zone when it comes to making music.
Who are some of your dream features?
Yes, definitely a lot of the girls like that's coming up in the game right now. I definitely want to work with Flo Milli. We haven't gotten nothing in, and I really want one with my girl. Ice Spice too. My dream collab is Brent Faiyaz, so I'm manifesting that real bad.
"I'm just me... Like, nobody is Kaliii."
Have you and Flo Milli been in touch?
Yeah, me and her are cool. She's so cool, but we've been running around doing a million other things that we haven't got in the studio. And when I'm one place, she another place.
You, Sexyy Red, and Finesse2Tymes collaborated with each other recently. How did that collab come together?
Sexyy is so cool. I love her. I'm on tour with her right now. Finesse asked me to do the record and I got on the record and did what I had to do. Then they told me Sexyy was on it, and I was like this is bomb. We about to eat this.
Are you working on any other projects that we should know about?
I'm definitely still in the studio trying to get a project together. I've still been making music, still working hard, still getting collabs and stuff like that. But I just finished touring with A Boogie and now I'm on tour with Sexyy. I'm finishing that out and working in the studio.
How would you describe Atlanta’s music scene right now?
I feel like everybody is in their own lane. Atlanta artists are very authentic to themselves. We don't have one sound. You can't listen to the music in Atlanta and be like, oh, this sounds like so and so because we all make music with our own sound. Yeah. And I feel like Atlanta is still at the top of rap right now.
Would you say that Atlanta’s scene is being dominated by women right now?
It's a woman takeover. It is what it is right now, we’re taking over. I feel like once we got started, it's been over with. We’re here to stay for sure.
With many talented artists emerging, what would you say makes you stand out from the rest?
I'm just me. I literally am just authentic to myself. Like, nobody is Kaliii.
How would you describe your sound to a new listener?
Sexy, chill. It's effortless.
What are some of your goals for the next few years?
I definitely want to perform at more award shows and win a lot of awards. I want to win them all—the Grammys, No. 1 on Billboard. I want it to be a Kaliii takeover.
Many of your songs have gone viral through TikTok, but what are your thoughts on some people categorizing you as a TikTok artist?
Honestly, I don't care. I'm an artist. When people call me a TikTok artist, I don't mind. TikTok showed me a lot of support. I get a lot of fans through TikTok. TikTok put me on Billboard. So whether you listen to my music outside of TikTok or you listen to it on TikTok, that's what we got social media for, that's what it's here for. I'm using it. It just lets me know I'm doing what I'm supposed to do on social media. I'm working hard.
What’s the most important thing people should know about you right now?
Stream Fck Girl Szn. I’m in my fuck girl season with y’a’ll. It's getting hard, but I'm here with y'all.