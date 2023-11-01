What Is F**k Girl Szn? Kaliii Has All The Answers

In March 2023, Atlanta rapper Kaliii dropped her sexy anthem “Area Codes” to critical acclaim. The track, which was co-produced by Tate Kobang and YG! Beats, and interpolates Ludacris’ 2001 song of the same name, quickly gained traction due to its liberating and authoritative lyrics that played into the debates about modern dating.

On the track, Kaliii provides a lesson in compiling a roster of romantic partners who have a lot to offer—pasta, lobster, and stacks of money included. The song quickly went viral on TikTok, which ultimately helped Kaliii earn her first Billboard Hot 100 entry (No. 33).

“‘Area Codes’ put me in rooms that I dreamed about or I've always talked about,” the rapper tells Complex of her single’s success. When asked where she wants to take her career next, she adds, “I want it to be a Kaliii takeover.”

Beginning the next phase of her takeover, Kaliii is back and giving free game to the girls in the form of a new project. On Oct. 13, she released her EP, Fck Girl Szn, featuring guest appearances from GloRilla, Young Nudy, and NLE Choppa. She says the project was inspired by her personal experiences, and offers some lessons to other listeners in the same boat. “So my last tape was called Toxic Chocolate. I was dealing with a man and it was real toxic and it was just not fun. But this season, I decided that I'm outside with the girls,” she explains. “I guess I'm not calling nobody a fuck girl. That's weird to call yourself a fuck girl or fuck boy. But fuck girl season is like fuck that nigga or that man and I'm going to get to the bag.”

Kaliii stopped by our Times Square studio to chat about her new EP, dating, and more.

Looking back on the success of “Area Codes,” how do you think that set the tone for where you are in your career now?

“Area Codes” put me in rooms that I dreamed about or I've always talked about. I feel like now my supporters expect good stuff all the time. So that's what I gotta give them.

Did you expect “Area Codes” to take off like it did?

Absolutely. When I was done recording “Area Codes,” this is the one I called my team about. I hadn't been recording in a while before I did “Area Codes.” I took a little break, but I knew this is the one everybody's about to be baffled at [after] the first 12 bars. It's gonna be the one.

Does “Area Codes” reflect your actual dating preferences?

I mean, yeah. I feel like having a roster is cool. Like, when you're dating, not when you're in a relationship or nothing. You should never have a roster when you're in a relationship unless that man doing you bad. But I feel like you should always date and find out what you like in a person, as long as you keep that shit P. Like, [you have to say] “you're not the only person I'm talking to…” If it come off as y'all got a roster, then that's what it is

Did you feel any pressure releasing music after the success of “Area Codes”?

Oh no, I don't feel any pressure. This is what I love to do. I love making good music. I don't go into the studio like I need to make a viral moment or I need to go up. I'm just having fun. I'm giving my favorites, what they wanna hear. I'll just be chilling, like, I just wanna make good music and have fun every day.

Do you take into consideration what fans want to hear?

Definitely. When I first started making music, I always used to say I only make music for me and what I wanna hear. But now, since I'm getting such a big fan base and they're really showing me that they really support me, I definitely take into account everybody's opinions about what they think they want to hear or what they want me to do.