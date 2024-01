Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Drake , known as the unofficial king of memes, has seemingly done it once again. On Jan. 22, the rapper launched a line of trucker hats showcasing a character on the front who goes by the name of Anita Max Wynn.

Innitially itroduced by Drake in a December 2023 livestream, Wynn is a cartoon who holds more meaning than meets the eye. In his announcement, Drake humorously said, "Ladies with gentle hands, this is my alter ego, Anita Max Wynn.”

Since the introduction of this new character, fan-made videos have surfaced on social media, and there's even an official X account for the fictional character. But there's more to Anita Max Wynn that you might not know yet. Fortunately, we've provided a quick breakdown below on what you need to know about Drake's alter ego.