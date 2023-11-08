Zack Bia in Paris: 72 Hours With Jack Harlow, JID & More | One of Those Days

Zack Bia heads to Paris Fashion Week on a non-stop mission, from DJing an underground club for record label 99GINGER to linking up with old friend Jack Harlow. During the day, he's hitting the streets with JID, and at night, he's playing a set for the streets of Paris atop a bus, all while prepping his new album for release. One of Those Days is Complex's new docuseries on the action-packed life and travels of Zack Bia, the DJ/producer/Field Trip Recordings co-founder who’s somehow everywhere, all at once.