Watch Sexyy Red Google 'Vulva' Mid-Interview: 'I've Never Heard of That'

Sexyy Red expanded her vocabulary in the latest installment of Sundae Conversation.

In the 6-minute interview, Barstool Sports host Caleb Pressley asked the St. Louis native if the word “coochie” is a “medical term,” referring to her infamous “Pound Town” lyric, “My coochie pink, my booty-hole brown.”

She responded, “No, that’s just something we say in the hood.” Sexyy Red then asked, “What y’all be saying in your community?”

Pressley told her, “We say vulva.”

“Stop playin’,” she says. “Y’all don’t say that shit. Vulva. I’m finna look up a vulva.” She then proceeds to Google the word on her phone while reading the definition out loud. “That’s a coochie? Oh, I’ve never heard of that.”

Sexyy and Pressley also discuss the name of the rapper’s online fanbase, Hoochie Babies. Explaining the thought process behind the moniker, she said, “’Cause I’m a hoochie mama. I’m they mother.”

Her fans apparently came up with the name themselves, with her explaining that she wasn’t in favor of the name and would have “said some other shit.”

Pressley floats a few ideas to her, including “the Lobsters,” “the Communists”—another word she Googles—and “the Miranda Rights,” all of which she rejects.