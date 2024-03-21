Peter Rosenberg Shades 'Breakfast Club' Following Candace Owens Interview

Peter Rosenberg has taken a not-so-subtle jab at The Breakfast Club.
The veteran radio host took to X on Thursday morning, writing, “Not gonna lie… I would probably enjoy the money and clout that The Breakfast Club has gotten from their show but I love looking myself in the mirror knowing that I have some morals and don't do any and everything for clicks.”
His sub came the same day that Charlemagne Tha God and DJ Envy welcomed Candace Owens onto the show—and it’s no secret that she and Rosenberg traded shots last month.
Among the topics that the conservative talk-show host broached on The Breakfast Club was her marriage to a white man and her relationship with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.
In late February, Rosenberg quote-tweeted a photo of Owens posing with Joe Budden with an SMH emoji. Owens’ conversation for Budden’s podcast came out this month.
Rosenberg then wrote, “So sick of the idea that conversations need to be had with bigots, trolls, and immoral a-holes… exchanging ideas among smart good people is useful... hearing a hateful hack babble on about hate is not worth anyone's time.”
When Owens caught wind of Rosenberg’s reaction, she went all in, slamming Rosenberg for commenting on a conversation between two Black people. She also called him a “plantation supervisor.”