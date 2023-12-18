Video of Fan Thinking She’s Met Rick Ross on Vacation Goes Viral

It was a case of mistaken identity.

A video of a woman thinking she met Rick Ross has gone viral online, though it wasn’t actually him—just a man who kind of looks like him.

Darceal Gates posted the clip on Instagram, alongside the caption, “She’s from Wisconsin, her and her husband thought I was Rick Ross so I played the part, lmfao.”

Gates was on a vacation in Cancun when the woman, named Hannah, stopped him. “She just spotted me, Rick Ross,” he said in the video.

Gates also encouraged Hannah to offer her own version of Rick Ross’ ad-lib. “Huh! Can you say that for the camera? She just thought she seen Rick Ross so I wanted to give her a little picture and everything. Shoutout Hannah and her husband.”