Cardi B Warns 'Belcalis The Demon' Will Return Unless People Leave Her Alone: 'I Got Receipts'

“I won’t even just say it out my mouth,” Cardi added. “I literally got real receipts with dates. So leave me alone. ‘Cause y’all not gonna be ready for that. Y’all not gonna be ready for nothing.”

Cardi didn't direct her missive to anyone in particular, so it’s unclear who or what prompted her threats. Her message might have something to do with a video that surfaced online earlier this week, which shows Kanye having a phone conversation about giving songs away, industry plants, the Illuminati, and more.

In one of the clips, Ye specifically names Cardi, saying she was "a plant by the Illuminati.”

He continued, "She don't write her raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, 'fuck them and get some money.' She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj, purposely that they put her there, and now she doesn't know what to do, and she has no idea what the fuck is going on. She thinks it's just a blessing from the universe. It ain't no blessing from the universe."

A few hours after the footage leaked, Cardi shared a clip from Ye and Jason Lee's 2022 interview where Yeezy praised Cardi, though her tweet has since been deleted. The two rappers previously worked together on the 2022 song “Hot Shit” with Lil Durk.