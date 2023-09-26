Alicia Keys Files Trademark for Tea Brand 'Alicia Teas' and People Have Jokes

It looks like Alicia Keys is striking out on a new venture.

TMZ reports that the singer has filed a trademark for her own tea brand, called Alicia Teas, a play on her own name. She filed the legal documents under her company AK Worldwide.



It seems that the idea was prompted by her husband, Swizz Beatz, who gifted her a personal line of teas for her birthday in 2020. Swizz also apparently said it would become a brand that would eventually be available at Starbucks.

People ran with the pun angle, making jokes about other things that rhyme with her last name.