Billie Eilish Adds All 110 Million Followers to Her 'Close Friends' Instagram Story

Billie Eilish took over social media this weekend after adding all 100-million-plus Instagram followers to her “Close Friends” Story.
As reported by Billboard, the pop star gained seven million new followers in just a two-day span following the move. According to CrowdTangle, 3.17 million people followed Billie's account on Thursday in order to join her not-so-exclusive "Close Friends" group, with another 3.9 million followers joining on Friday. Eilish has been using the platform to tease her upcoming album.
Billie also teased her next album in an Instagram post in which she revealed that the project is finished.
“My album is mastered," she wrote alongside a selfie.
Billie's forthcoming offering will mark the official follow-up to her 2021 LP Happier Than Ever. Her second album was nominated for seven Grammy Awards in 2022, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
Back in September, Eilish spoke about working on the project during an appearance on Westwood One's The Cookout.
"There is lots of music coming," she said. "There is a whole album of music coming and we're in the final stages of making it – so that doesn't mean its about to come out, but it is getting there and it's very exciting."