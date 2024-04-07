Billie Eilish Adds All 110 Million Followers to Her 'Close Friends' Instagram Story

Billie Eilish took over social media this weekend after adding all 100-million-plus Instagram followers to her “Close Friends” Story.

As reported by Billboard, the pop star gained seven million new followers in just a two-day span following the move. According to CrowdTangle, 3.17 million people followed Billie's account on Thursday in order to join her not-so-exclusive "Close Friends" group, with another 3.9 million followers joining on Friday. Eilish has been using the platform to tease her upcoming album.

Billie also teased her next album in an Instagram post in which she revealed that the project is finished.

“My album is mastered," she wrote alongside a selfie.