William Orbit, Madonna’s ‘Ray of Light’ Visionary, Dies at 69

Key Takeaways
- Producer William Orbit, who helped reinvent Madonna’s sound on the Grammy-winning 1998 album Ray of Light and hits like “Frozen” and “Beautiful Stranger,” has died at home aged 69 with no cause of death disclosed.
- Born William Wainwright in North London, he spent decades pulling ambient, techno, and experimental electronics into the pop mainstream, from Madonna’s Music and MDNA to Blur’s 13 and All Saints’ “Pure Shores” and “Black Coffee.”
- Orbit’s influence was hailed by collaborators like Melanie C, Sister Bliss of Faithless, and Skin of Skunk Anansie, who praised him as a pioneering genius whose music people have been dancing to for decades.
William Orbit, the Grammy-winning producer who helped Madonna rip up her pop playbook and rebuild it for the electronic age, has died at 69. The British musician also worked with Blur, All Saints, U2, Pink, and Melanie C across a career that reshaped the sound of late-’90s and early-2000s pop.
According to Billboard, Orbit died at home on July 23, his family and friends announced on Friday, August 7. No cause of death was disclosed. “He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness,” their statement read.
Born William Wainwright in North London, Orbit spent decades pulling ambient music, techno, and electronic experimentation out of the clubs and into the mainstream.
Madonna’s Ray of Light became his defining breakthrough. Released in 1998, the album traded straightforward pop for something colder, stranger, and more introspective, layering Madonna’s vocals over pulsing electronics, trip-hop rhythms, and atmospheric production.
The gamble worked: Ray of Light won three Grammys, produced hits including “Frozen” and its title track, and delivered one of the most acclaimed reinventions of Madonna’s career.
Orbit’s influence did not stop with the album. He co-wrote and played on 1999’s “Beautiful Stranger,” Madonna’s psychedelic contribution to Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. The track reached No. 2 in the United Kingdom and earned the pair another Grammy.
Orbit later said the magic of Ray of Light came from refusing to play it safe. “We got in the studio, broke all the rules and didn’t really think about the consequences,” he said in 2015. “I’m very proud of my work on that record—I think it still holds up today.”
He returned for Madonna’s 2000 album Music before reuniting with her more than a decade later to produce six songs on 2012’s MDNA.
Madonna may have given Orbit his biggest platform, but his fingerprints were everywhere. He produced Blur’s bruising 1999 album 13, home to “Tender,” “Coffee & TV,” and “No Distance Left to Run.”
He helped All Saints land major hits with “Pure Shores” and “Black Coffee,” worked on U2’s “Electrical Storm,” and teamed with Pink for “Feel Good Time.”
His own 2000 album, Pieces in a Modern Style, turned classical compositions into an electronic crossover record and scored a Grammy nomination.
Melanie C called working with him on Northern Star “such an honor.” Faithless member Sister Bliss hailed him as a “genius and pioneer,” adding that she “wouldn’t have a life in music without him.” Skunk Anansie singer Skin thanked Orbit for music people had been “dancing to…for literally decades.”