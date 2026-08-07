William Orbit, Madonna’s ‘Ray of Light’ Visionary, Dies at 69

Orbit’s influence was hailed by collaborators like Melanie C, Sister Bliss of Faithless, and Skin of Skunk Anansie, who praised him as a pioneering genius whose music people have been dancing to for decades.

Born William Wainwright in North London, he spent decades pulling ambient, techno, and experimental electronics into the pop mainstream, from Madonna’s Music and MDNA to Blur’s 13 and All Saints’ “Pure Shores” and “Black Coffee.”

Producer William Orbit, who helped reinvent Madonna’s sound on the Grammy-winning 1998 album Ray of Light and hits like “Frozen” and “Beautiful Stranger,” has died at home aged 69 with no cause of death disclosed.

William Orbit, the Grammy-winning producer who helped Madonna rip up her pop playbook and rebuild it for the electronic age, has died at 69. The British musician also worked with Blur, All Saints, U2, Pink, and Melanie C across a career that reshaped the sound of late-’90s and early-2000s pop. According to Billboard, Orbit died at home on July 23, his family and friends announced on Friday, August 7. No cause of death was disclosed. “He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness,” their statement read.

Born William Wainwright in North London, Orbit spent decades pulling ambient music, techno, and electronic experimentation out of the clubs and into the mainstream. Madonna’s Ray of Light became his defining breakthrough. Released in 1998, the album traded straightforward pop for something colder, stranger, and more introspective, layering Madonna’s vocals over pulsing electronics, trip-hop rhythms, and atmospheric production. The gamble worked: Ray of Light won three Grammys, produced hits including “Frozen” and its title track, and delivered one of the most acclaimed reinventions of Madonna’s career. Orbit’s influence did not stop with the album. He co-wrote and played on 1999’s “Beautiful Stranger,” Madonna’s psychedelic contribution to Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. The track reached No. 2 in the United Kingdom and earned the pair another Grammy. Orbit later said the magic of Ray of Light came from refusing to play it safe. “We got in the studio, broke all the rules and didn’t really think about the consequences,” he said in 2015. “I’m very proud of my work on that record—I think it still holds up today.”