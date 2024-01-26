Snoop Dogg Says He and 50 Cent Financially Provide for Hip-Hop's OGs: 'Got to Take Care of Your Own'

During an appearance on All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Snoop Dogg said he and 50 Cent have personally provided financial support to some of hip-hop's OGs.

Around the 7-minute mark of the interview, as seen above, Jackson highlighted that it was "good to see" some of hip-hop's oldest living legends, such as Rakim, getting support around the time of the genre's 50th anniversary last year, especially considering how some of them have suffered health issues in their later years. "You got to take care of your own," Snoop added. "You got to set an example. We do it privately. I've done it many years with so many artists that needed help, that needed physical and financial help. It's not a public thing for me."

Despite his admission that he's privately helped some hip-hop veterans in his time, he added that he's happy to see efforts to help them publicly, too. "When they did that publicly, that's what it's supposed to be because now the young generation... Respect your elders, because you making all this money, not that you have to, but if you love this rapper and respect this rapper, you see he's down on his luck, he may need some money but he has pride. He can't even ask you 'cause he used to be you. But you have enough man in you to say, 'I'ma throw you something.'"

He revealed that he's not alone in his philanthropic efforts, either. "There have been many times where me and 50 Cent together have called some of our OGs and put bags on it. And OG like, 'Oh man, nah.' We ain't trying to hear that shit, we know [what] you need. 'Here n***a.' That's what it got to be. But that's who we are, that's who me and 50 is. I can't speak for everybody else, but if any OG that me and him respect... It's happened a couple of times, that's why I can bring his name up. I don't have to say the person or the people, but he feel like I feel."

He remarked that 50 Cent has sometimes beat him to it, too. "I don't like you beating me to the donation, n***a," he laughed. "We going to have to donate together."

In a post on social media, 50 Cent verified Snoop's comments. "All facts! @SnoopDogg is the real deal no [cap] involved," he wrote.