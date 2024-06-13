Chris Brown Gets Frustrated While Stuck Hanging From Suspension Wires During Concert

During a show in Newark, New Jersey, Chris Brown lost his patience with his production team after he appeared to get stuck hanging from suspension wires mid-song.

In a video of the June 12 concert at the Prudential Center Arena, as seen below, Brown could be seen performing as he dangled in the air. Some crew members brought over a ladder to help get the singer-songwriter down, still performing as he unhooked himself from the wires and climbed down the ladder.

While the video didn't pick up what he said, he was seen cursing out some of the crew as they walked away with the ladder.

"That moment Chris Brown has to be rescued from the air," a caption in the video reads. "This man was hanging for a long ass time before anyone realized he was stuck." Despite the hiccup, he was able to finish performing the track and TMZ reported that there were no other obvious production issues the rest of the night.