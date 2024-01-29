Chance the Rapper Teases Album With New Song “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)”

After a quiet 2023, Chance the Rapper has returned with "I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)."

Over a soulful sample and stripped-back production, Chance opens the track with references to Soul Plane and Death Cab for Cutie. Perhaps more excitingly, however, the title of the track alludes to the rapper's long-teased follow-up to the 2019 album The Big Day, which he says will be titled Star Line Gallery. While he hasn't given an indication of when it might be coming, the arrival of the freestyle indicates that it's still on the way.

Upon sharing the song on Instagram, he added in the caption, "Let's go for a quick ride."