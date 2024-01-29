Chance the Rapper Teases Album With New Song “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)”

After a quiet 2023, Chance the Rapper has returned with "I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)."
Over a soulful sample and stripped-back production, Chance opens the track with references to Soul Plane and Death Cab for Cutie. Perhaps more excitingly, however, the title of the track alludes to the rapper's long-teased follow-up to the 2019 album The Big Day, which he says will be titled Star Line Gallery. While he hasn't given an indication of when it might be coming, the arrival of the freestyle indicates that it's still on the way.
Upon sharing the song on Instagram, he added in the caption, "Let's go for a quick ride."
Chance hasn't released a full-length project since The Big Day dropped back in the summer of 2019. He's been steadily touring in the years since, though, and dropped a number of one-off singles in 2022 including "Wraith" with Vic Mensa and Smoko Ono, and "The Highs & the Lows" featuring Joey Badass.
Last year, he offered an update on Star Line Gallery in an interview with Audacy. He described the project, which he first teased in 2022, as "one of my proudest projects in terms of writing and artistic vision." He said that he's been deliberate to put "as much time and intention" into the project and that there was still "an immense amount of work to be done with it."
Last year, he also celebrated the tenth anniversary of his breakthrough project, Acid Rap.