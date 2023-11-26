SZA Opens Up About How Social Media Makes Her Feel, Says She Gets 'Anxious' and 'FOMO'

SZA is getting real about her relationship with social media.
On Friday, the 34-year-old shared her musings on X (formerly known as Twitter) about what she sees on her screen and how it makes her reflect on her own life.
She wrote, “No one teaches you how to enjoy ur life .. they teach you how to work for it . Desire it . Protect it .fight tooth n nail for it . Pray for it . imagine it .manifest it .. how do [you] process all the things you’ve prayed for”
SZA went on to say that social media often sparks feelings of anxiety and that observing others' post sometimes makes her feel FOMO or afraid that she's missing out on something. “I get anxious posting [about] my life then get fomo watching other [people] post then experience way more life so there’s so much more to post and get anxious [about] the volume of material then fomo again watching awesome posts then back to experiencing more magical life material I can’t post," she continued.
“But I swear there’s life happening,” she added.
Before logging off, SZA shared a new photo with the caption, “alright y’all be safe now love you bye 💗🫶🏾 ps this will make sense soon.”
The photo is believed to be for the singer’s upcoming deluxe edition of her album SOS, rebranded as Lana. SZA confirmed the news of the release during an interview with Rolling Stone where she also revealed her fans have spent the night at her house. The deluxe will feature 10 new songs, including an unreleased cut titled “DTM.”