SZA Opens Up About How Social Media Makes Her Feel, Says She Gets 'Anxious' and 'FOMO'

SZA is getting real about her relationship with social media.

On Friday, the 34-year-old shared her musings on X (formerly known as Twitter) about what she sees on her screen and how it makes her reflect on her own life.

She wrote, “No one teaches you how to enjoy ur life .. they teach you how to work for it . Desire it . Protect it .fight tooth n nail for it . Pray for it . imagine it .manifest it .. how do [you] process all the things you’ve prayed for”