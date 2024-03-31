Lauren London Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 5th Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Love You, Eternal’

Lauren London paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the fifth anniversary of his untimely death.
In a brief Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 39-year-old reflected on the symbolism of the late rapper’s death falling on Easter Sunday.
“If you know me You know March is always tough for me,” wrote London. “31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024 Interesting…. considering your name #GodWillRise”
Hussle was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom on August 15, 1985. According to The Bump, “Ermias” is a name of African origin that means “God will rise.”
London added, "Energy never dies…. I love you. Eternal. 💙🏁"
Several celebrities—including Saweetie, La La Anthony, and Kehlani—also paid tribute to the late rapper in London’s comments section.
Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Eric Holder Jr. was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison in February of 2023 for killing Hussle. The sentencing came less than a year after Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted voluntary manslaughter.
Hussle is survived by his daughter Emani Asghedom, 15, whom he welcomed with Tanisha Foster, and son Kross Asghedom, eight, whom he shared with London, per People.