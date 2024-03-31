Lauren London Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 5th Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Love You, Eternal’

Lauren London paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the fifth anniversary of his untimely death.

In a brief Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 39-year-old reflected on the symbolism of the late rapper’s death falling on Easter Sunday.

“If you know me You know March is always tough for me,” wrote London. “31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024 Interesting…. considering your name #GodWillRise”