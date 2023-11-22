Lana Del Rey Talks About Early Career Criticism and ‘Inauthentic’ Accusations: ‘They Just Got It All Wrong'

Del Rey spoke about the inauthentic accusations when she was profiled by Complex for a 2012 cover story. “If you consider the definition of authenticity, it’s saying something and actually doing it,” she said at the time. “I write my own songs. I made my own videos. I pick my producers. Nothing goes out without my permission. It’s all authentic.”

History has been kinder to Del Rey since then, with a new crop of pop stars like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo citing Born to Die as an album that influenced them. Her 2019 LP Norman Fucking Rockwell earned a Grammy nomination for “Album of the Year” with the title track going up for “Song of the Year.” Her latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released earlier this year and also earned her another “Album of the Year” nod at the Grammys.

“I’m sure my intuition in my everyday life was still pretty strong. But with the career, I think it was like ‘Let’s just try and see if we can make this work’ instead of having it come to a brutal end,” she said. “It’s almost like [the critics] were wrong. That’s all. They just got it all wrong. That’s all.”