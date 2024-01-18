Ice Spice Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement Over “In Ha Mood”

Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” is certified gold as of May 2023, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and has nearly 46 million views on YouTube and over 168 million on Spotify.

The plaintiff is reportedly seeking at least half of the song’s publishing rights, other revenue, and damages.

On the bright side, Ice Spice is set to hit the desert when she performs at the 2024 edition of Coachella for two weekends in April.

The recent Complex cover star’s debut studio album is expected to drop this year. During her cover story interview with Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo, the Bronx-bred rapper says she intends to stay true to her roots in the drill music scene.

“New York drill vibes, club music, Jersey club,” said Ice Spice. “I would say I’m bringing drill to new heights, and I feel like it would make sense to incorporate a lot of that in an album because, of course, there’s trap and everything else, but so many people are doing it and it’s so saturated right now.”