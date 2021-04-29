42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch give their color-coded connection, “4 da Gang,” the video treatment.

Dugg and Ricch released the video on Thursday, which touches on the country’s social climate. Instead of following the song’s theme, Dugg and Ricch crossed a different color line by addressing the topics of racism.

The video starts with Ricch in the interrogation room as police ask him about Dugg’s whereabouts. Ricch’s refusal to cooperate sends the police on a manhunt for the Detroit native. This search ended up being a ploy for Black and white citizens to come together and trap the officers.

42 Dugg has taken hip-hop by storm. He hasn’t only caught the attention of like-minded artists such as Roddy Ricch, EST Gee, and others, but his undeniable talent also sparked Tyler, the Creator’s interest. When talking to Complex earlier this month, Dugg revealed that he and the Golf Wang founder have a collaboration together.

“We got a song,” he confirmed to Complex after explaining how important perfecting his upcoming album was to him. “I put a lot of thought into recording this new shit.”

Watch the video for 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch’s “4 da Gang” above.