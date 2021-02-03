Born and raised in Essex, you may remember Ruti as the young singer-songwriter who stormed who way to victory on The Voice 2018 — but a lot's happened since then. The past couple of years have seen her bunker down in the studio to work on what would become her first batch of singles — the latest of which was the recent "My Sunrise" — and today she returns with the track's visuals.

Charming yet understated, the one-shot video from videographer James Kellegher and choreographer Fi Silverthorn follows Ruti down the bank of the River Thames on a mission to escape the world. With the capital's iconic Tower Bridge behind her, she glides and pops down an unusually quiet South Bank as her gently soulful voice cuts through the London skyline taking us, just for a few minutes, somewhere else completely.

Speaking on how the video came together, Ruti explained: "It was a very early start to the day as I wanted to capture the video at sunrise, for obvious reasons. It was really cool to be able to dance in this music video, I have always danced, but never thought I would be making music I could dance to. I wanted to create something that felt natural to me — the music video is basically looking into exactly how 'My Sunrise' makes me feel and move. Super carefree and relaxed. Completely the opposite how I feel most of the time at the moment!"

"My Sunrise" is the second single to be taken from her upcoming debut EP, All At Once, which is due early spring.