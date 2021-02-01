It's early days, but so far this year is shaping up to be a great one for Chip.

After a widely-publicised conflict with Stormzy, the North London MC has capitalised on the furore perfectly, expertly shifting the focus to the new tape.

Taking into account the additional bonus cuts, Snakes & Ladders clocks in at a massive 21 tracks, including pre-release singles "Ignite" with Dizzee Rascal and Jme, "Lumidee" with Young Adz and Young M.A, "Killer MC", and "Flowers". Although Bugzy Malone collab "Notorious" doesn't feature, the project does feature another joint effort of theirs in "Grown Flex". As for the rest of the guests, it's a well-attended party with appearances from Kida Kudz, Tiwa Savage, Stylo G, Haile, Bugzy Malone, Headie One, Dirtbike LB, Movado and MoStack.

He couldn't help but give Stormzy a few more jabs on "10 Commandments".

With so much at play on this project, there's a lot to digest as Chip takes on rap, grime, dancehall, trap and more to create one of his most eclectic releases to date. No doubt we'll be dissecting this one for a while, but for now, you can listen to it in full below.