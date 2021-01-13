Kendrick Lamar is working on a mysterious new project. In March 2020, he tweeted a graphic logo and the word “pgLang,” with no explanation. Then he followed that up with a short teaser, along with a link to a professional website. Minutes later, rising artist Baby Keem and former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free followed suit, sharing similar images and links. That’s how most of us were introduced to the new company pgLang.

The company is still in its infancy, but it has already managed to collaborate with Hollywood stars and major fashion brands. pgLang, which is being described as “an at service company” for artists and creators, is getting a lot of buzz, but we still don’t know much about it. After a little digging, though, we were able to get a better grasp at what the company has done so far and what we should expect in the future. Everything you need to know about pgLang so far is below.